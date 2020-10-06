Rabbi spreads message of hope with Sukkot celebration

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A local Rabbi and his family gathered downtown Monday to help spread a message of hope.

The Jewish community is currently celebrating Sukkot, or the Feast of Tabernacles. It’s a harvest holiday meant to celebrate community.

However, the holiday this year comes during a hard time for the local community. Authorities are in the middle of an arson investigation after two fires were set at the Chabad Center for Jewish Life last month. A reward has even been offered for information that leads to an arrest in the case.

Despite the investigation, the Rabbi said it was important to highlight unity during this time.

“The message is: we’re all in the Sukkot together,” said Rabbi Chayim Mishulovin.

Anyone with information on the fires that were set at the Jewish Center is asked to contact Portland Fire and Rescue.