“This is going to take care of so many people in so many different ways.”

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The ultra-rare pair of Jordan 3s donated to the Portland Rescue Mission earlier this year sold at auction for $50,800 on Jan. 18 — roughly three times their estimated value.

The Portland Rescue Mission said that it will use the money to fund recovery programs that house and treat Portland’s homeless and drug-addicted residents. Director of the rescue mission’s staff ministries Erin Holcomb celebrated the sale on social media with former homeless man and recovering addict James Free, who found the shoes in the donations pile while volunteering at the mission’s warehouse.

“We were clapping and yelling and screaming,” Holcomb said. “It’s so amazing.”

Recovering addict James Free holds up the pair of rare Jordans he found at the Portland Rescue Mission. (Photos courtesy of the Portland Rescue Mission)

Free brought the sparkling gold shoes to the rescue mission staff’s attention after noticing that they looked especially valuable. He was right. After researching the shoes, the rescue mission confirmed that the Jordans were one of four or five pairs commissioned by Academy-Award winning director Spike Lee in honor of his 2019 Oscar nomination for “BlacKkKlansman.”

Legendary Nike designer Tinker Hatfield personally authenticated the shoes, which he designed for the project years earlier. Hatfield added to the shoes’ value by giving them a hand-signed replacement box.

Free was visibly overwhelmed by the sale, choking back tears as he celebrated with the rescue mission staff.

“I’m just fortunate to be a part of this,” he said. “This is going to take care of so many people in so many different ways.”

The Portland Rescue Mission will receive 100% of the proceeds from the auction.