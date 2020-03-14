Region wakes up to Snow [Gallery]

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Following Governor Kate Brown's late-night announcement that all K-12 schools in the state will be closed for more than two weeks, starting March 16, local businesses began to step up, ready to help with the strain that some families may be feeling in the coming weeks.

The state's public schools, from kindergarten through high school, will be shuttered from March 16 to March 31. Brown’s office said in a statement the decision was made after considering “staffing challenges and health concerns due to the public health threat of coronavirus.”