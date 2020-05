PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Registration is open for the St. Jude Walk/Run later this year.

Supporters are hopeful that they’ll be able to gather again for the event on September 26.

A critical sponsor just added their support – Pacific Lifestyle Homes is sponsoring the walk at its new home at the Portland International Raceway.

The event supports St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, which treats local children and covers all medical, travel and lodging expenses.

Register for the free event here.