Remarkable Woman Pastor Renee Ward ‘made good on promise’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — When we stopped into Pastor Renee Ward’s temporary shop in spring, it was filled with the colorful clothes and accessories. When she was named the 2021 KOIN 6 Remarkable Woman, she received a $1000 donation to her charity.

With that, Ward was able to upgrade the Just Because Boutique website so people can shop online.

“We’ve made good on our promise to get the word out and to let folks know who we are,” Ward said. “I’m glad to say, despite COVID, we’ve been consistent as a slow train moving and we’re still here, getting ready to launch a website.”

Money spent at Just Because Boutique helps women impacted by cancer, which is a cause close to Pastor Ward. She overcame triple-negative breast cancer.

“The proceeds are going to benefit women in need. But you also have an opportunity that if someone personally says ‘I’ve been having a bad day and I want to feel good about myself,'” she said.

The Just Because Boutique is still looking for a permanent space. For now, the new website helps Pastor Renee Ward’s efforts. They received a scholarship from Mercy Corps NW to launch an Ecommerce store now running through December 31.

The Remarkable Woman honor also gave her a chance to connect with more than 100 other Remarkable Women from around the country.

“Sometimes you feel like you’re out here on this island by yourself and then for technology, for all of us to be there, connecting the dots and networking and building our community — that type of sisterhood, that was really special,” she said.

That life-changing experience is one the next Remarkable Woman will also have.

“That might be your neighbor, your co-worker but it’s someone that’s truly remarkable in the sense that they’re living out loud in a very silent and methodical way,” Ward said.

The KOIN 6 Remarkable Woman of Oregon and Southwest Washington is now taking nominations.