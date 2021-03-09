Restaurants participate in Puffy Jacket Pop-Up Dining Series

LINCOLN CITY, Oreg. (KOIN) — From Washington state to Oregon, restaurants are serving up special dishes to offer a safe and fun dining experience -– all while helping to support local jobs in the restaurant industry.

Organized by Columbia Hospitality, the Puffy Jacket Pop Up Dining Series celebrates the beauty of the Pacific Northwest through comfort food, cozy cocktails, and unique outdoor settings. On the Oregon Coast, patrons can warm up with a King Tide Toddy from Public Coast Brewing Co. and indulge in cornmeal encrusted Willapa Bay Oysters from Wayfarer Restaurant & Lounge.

“It really is about embracing everything that is Pacific Northwest,” Columbia Hospitality manager Denny said. “We’re proud to have 12 distinct properties participating in the Puffy Jacket Pop-Up Dining series and we’re lucky to have Wayfarer, as well as Public Coast [Brewing Co.] take part.”

The Puffy Jacket Pop Up Dining Series runs every Friday and Saturday through March 27th. Each participating restaurant offers a uniquely themed menu, and provides a safe, inviting dining space to encourage guests to grab their puffy jackets, get outdoors and enjoy the culinary experience.

“It provides an option for people that may not want to come in and dine right now, and gives them the opportunity to — all while providing an environment that is safe and they feel comfortable in,” Grosclaude said.

All participating restaurants are adhering to Columbia Clean, an elevated set of health, hygiene, safety and sanitation standards.

The dining pop-up series is being held at the following properties:

For more information, visit the Puffy Jacket Pop-Up’s website. Want to make it a weekend trip? Check out Columbia Hospitality’s Surfsand Resort.