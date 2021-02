PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Rip City Race for the Roses is going virtual again in 2021 — that means you can run anywhere, anytime

The run benefits our KOIN 6 community partners, Albertina Kerr. The local non-profit has been around for more than a century and provides a long list of services for kids and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Sign up for a 5K, a 10K, a half-marathon or a Kids 1K. The price is $40 for adults, and $10 for the kids run.