‘Rogue Food Unites’ helps feed thousands of displaced Oregonians

Community

Thousands around the state have been displaced by wildfires

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Like much of the state, southern Oregon has been devastated by wildfires — and the need for help is as strong as ever.  

Fires that raced through southern Oregon burned about 2,400 homes in communities of Phoenix, Talent and surrounding areas, displacing over 42,000 people. The simple act of feeding those displaced by fires has prompted many people and organizations to step up and offer help — including Rogue Food Unites.

You can help Rogue Food Unites by donating online.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss