‘Rogue Food Unites’ helps feed thousands of displaced Oregonians

Thousands around the state have been displaced by wildfires

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Like much of the state, southern Oregon has been devastated by wildfires — and the need for help is as strong as ever.

Fires that raced through southern Oregon burned about 2,400 homes in communities of Phoenix, Talent and surrounding areas, displacing over 42,000 people. The simple act of feeding those displaced by fires has prompted many people and organizations to step up and offer help — including Rogue Food Unites.

You can help Rogue Food Unites by donating online.