Royal Moore Subaru presents donation to St. Jude

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — KOIN 6 community partner St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital got a big check from a local car group on Tuesday.

Royal Moore Subaru in Hillsboro presented St. Jude with a check for more than $60,000. A portion of the donation comes from their Share the Love event.

Royal Moore’s Executive Director Brent Arritola said the whole staff wanted to support St. Jude, which helps families fighting childhood cancer.

“Most of them during the pandemic, while wearing masks, would wear St. Jude masks and ask customers if they would also like to contribute to St. Jude while they were buying a vehicle or servicing a car, and we had great involvement from our community and our own staff raising donations on their own private Facebook pages to donate, as well,” Arritola said.

The Share the Love campaign is still going on, and the Royal Moore Auto Center also plans to be involved in the St. Jude walk/run this year, as well as sponsor the Autumn Harvest Dinner Auction.