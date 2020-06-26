Salvation Army reopens neighborhood food pantries

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Salvation Army neighborhood food pantries are reopening on Monday, June 29.
Food boxes with pre-packaged foods will be available at four locations.
The Salvation Army says they have served 30,000 people across the Portland Metro area in the last 7 weeks.
Here are the locations for the neighborhood food pantries:
- 1712 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland, OR 97232 – Mondays from 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM
- 5325 N Williams Ave, Portland, OR 97217 – Wednesdays and Fridays from 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, drive-thru food pantry.
- 351 SE Oak St, Hillsboro, OR 97123 – Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays from 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM
- 473 SE 194th Ave, Portland, OR 97233 – Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 9:00
