Second Chance Pets: Koa

Meet Koa, a year-and-a-half-old “mystery mix” from the the Humane Society of Southwest Washington. She was surrendered by her owner because she kept escaping from their back yard and they couldn’t keep up with her energy. She’s very sweet and playful, but can be a bit rowdy. She’s looking for a home with a six-foot wood fenced yard and no kids under the age of six

If you’re interested in adopting Koa, contact the Humane Society for Southwest Washington!

Pet Adoption Locations

Oregon Humane Society

1067 NE Columbia Blvd.

503.285.7722

Cat Adoption Team (CAT)

14175 SW Galbreath Drive

Sherwood, OR 97140

503.925.8903

contactus@catadoptionteam.org

Oregon Friends of Shelter Animals

503.747.7818

Email: info@ofosa.org

Multnomah County Animal Services

1700 W Columbia River Hwy

Troutdale, OR 97060

503.988.7387

Humane Society for Southwest Washington

1100 NE 192nd Avenue

Vancouver, WA 98684

360.693.4746

Clackamas County Dog Services

13141 SE Highway 212

Clackamas, OR 97015

503.655.8628

Bonnie L. Hays Animal Shelter

1901 SE 24th Avenue

Hillsboro, OR

503.846.7041

West Columbia Gorge Humane Society

2675 S. Index Street

Washougal, WA 98671

360.335.0941

Pacific Pug Rescue

333 S. State Street, Suite V-239

Lake Oswego, OR 97034

503.704.3587

Family Dogs New Life Shelter

9101 SE Stanley Ave.

Portland, OR 97206

bark@familydogsnewlife.org

503.771.5596

Animal Aid PDX

5335 SW 42nd Avenue

Portland, Oregon 97221

503.292.6628

contact@animalaidpdx.org

Golden Bond Rescue of Oregon

Portland, Oregon

503.892.2897

GoldenBondRescue@yahoo.com