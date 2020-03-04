Second Chance Pets: Princess

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Meet Princess, a 9-year-old American Pit Bull/Mix. She is a snuggling machine with a smile that never seems to go away.

If you’re interested in adopting Princess, contact the Multnomah County Animal Services!

Pet Adoption Locations

Oregon Humane Society
1067 NE Columbia Blvd.
503.285.7722

Cat Adoption Team (CAT)
14175 SW Galbreath Drive
Sherwood, OR 97140
503.925.8903
contactus@catadoptionteam.org

Oregon Friends of Shelter Animals
503.747.7818
Email: info@ofosa.org

Multnomah County Animal Services
1700 W Columbia River Hwy
Troutdale, OR 97060
503.988.7387

Humane Society for Southwest Washington
1100 NE 192nd Avenue
Vancouver, WA 98684
360.693.4746

Clackamas County Dog Services
13141 SE Highway 212
Clackamas, OR 97015
503.655.8628

Bonnie L. Hays Animal Shelter
1901 SE 24th Avenue
Hillsboro, OR
503.846.7041

West Columbia Gorge Humane Society
2675 S. Index Street
Washougal, WA 98671
360.335.0941

Pacific Pug Rescue
333 S. State Street, Suite V-239
Lake Oswego, OR 97034
503.704.3587

Family Dogs New Life Shelter
9101 SE Stanley Ave.
Portland, OR 97206
bark@familydogsnewlife.org
503.771.5596

Animal Aid PDX
5335 SW 42nd Avenue
Portland, Oregon 97221
503.292.6628
contact@animalaidpdx.org

Golden Bond Rescue of Oregon
Portland, Oregon
503.892.2897
GoldenBondRescue@yahoo.com

