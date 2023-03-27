Groundbreaking for the St. Jude Dreamhome is underway in Clark County, Washington. KOIN 6 News anchor Jenny Hansson is on the left, February 2023 (KOIN)

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — For the second time, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital has a dream home in the Clark County Parade of Homes. And once again businesses stepped up to donate their talents, with all the proceeds from the sale of the home going to benefit St. Jude.

Gro Outdoor Living is both the title sponsor of the Clark County Parade of Homes and the landscape designer for the St. Jude Dream Home Showplace. Marnella Homes has taken the lead on construction of the home.

A rendering of the St. Jude Dreamhome under construction in Clark County, March 2023 (Courtesy to KOIN)

“With St. Jude, the spirit of helping children in need just really resonates with who we are and our DNA,” said Gro CEO Garret Hergert. “Just helping to give back.”

Danielle Kilian with the Building Industry Association of Clark County said they are excited to welcome them back this year.

“It’s a great way for our members to show off their support in the community and really highlight the good things that they are all doing,” Kilian said.

Hergert said when they heard St. Jude was in the show, they jumped at the chance to help.

“At Gro, we’ve got core values that all of our team members value: doing the right thing, going above and beyond, being bold and caring for others is our core values,” he said.

Gro has an architect working on the design work for the landscaping at the future home with a mid-century feel in the Felida neighborhood.

Kilian said 75% of the businesses who donated their time, skills and effort last time are back again. Others, like Gro, are new.

“In Clark County we like to say we’re a very giving community. It really showcases how everybody is a part of that. We try to look at doing good things,” she said.

Construction of the St. Jude Dreamhome is underway in Clark County, Washington, February 2023 (KOIN)

Two years ago, the sale of the Dreamhome sent about $550,000 to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, which makes sure families dealing with childhood cancer don’t pay a dime for treatment, travel, lodging and more.

The Gro Clark County Parade of Homes is scheduled for September 8-24.