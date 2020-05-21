Sign up for the Cleveland High School Red Cross Club Blood Drive

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Cleveland High School Red Cross Club is hosting a blood drive on Thursday.

After 10,000 drives have been cancelled across the nation due to the pandemic, there is a current shortage of blood donations. The club at Cleveland High is doing its part to help.

The Cleveland High School Red Cross Club will be hosting a blood drive at Sacred Heart Parish Center from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday. In order to participate, sign up online beforehand.

Any questions can be sent to redcrosscleveland@gmail.com.