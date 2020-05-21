Sign up for the Cleveland High School Red Cross Club Blood Drive

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Cleveland High School Red Cross Club is hosting a blood drive on Thursday.
After 10,000 drives have been cancelled across the nation due to the pandemic, there is a current shortage of blood donations. The club at Cleveland High is doing its part to help.
The Cleveland High School Red Cross Club will be hosting a blood drive at Sacred Heart Parish Center from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday. In order to participate, sign up online beforehand.
Any questions can be sent to redcrosscleveland@gmail.com.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.