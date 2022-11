LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. (KOIN) — A sold-out fundraising auction to benefit Boys and Girls Aid brought a lot of fun and smiles in the effort to help kids find their forever homes.

The “Fostering Futures” auction raised funds for the non-profit service that works with the state to find adoptive parents for the 5000 kids in foster care in Oregon. KOIN 6 News anchor Dan Tilkin was the master of ceremonies.

Boys and Girls Aid started in 1885, which makes it the oldest child welfare agency in Oregon.