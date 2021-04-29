SOLVE cleanup collects 3,867 lbs of litter, 1500 needles

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — SOLVE held its eighth Downtown Volunteer Litter Cleanup Day on Thursday, collecting thousands of pounds of trash from the streets.

236 volunteers came together to clean sidewalks, parks and business fronts. Volunteers met at four project sites, including The Benson, Tom McCall Waterfront Park, Providence Park, and Northwest Academy.

Thursday’s event collected 3,867 pounds of litter and an estimated 1500 needles.

The event was in partnership with Portland Business Alliance, and Portland Lodging Alliance, with support from CBRE, Turner Construction Company, NAIOP Oregon, and Aspect on Sixth.