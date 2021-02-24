SOLVE event collects 3K pounds of trash from downtown Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — 2,976 pounds of trash were removed by volunteers during a cleanup organized by SOLVE in downtown Portland on Wednesday.

278 volunteers attended the cleanup event. They spread out from four locations – The Standard, The Benson, Providence Park, and Northwest Academy – and picked up trash from sidewalks, parks, and business fronts.

The Downtown Portland Volunteer Litter Cleanup Day was a joint effort of SOLVE, The Portland Business Alliance, and Portland Lodging Alliance, with the support of The Standard.

The next Downtown Volunteer Litter Cleanup Days is on March 18.

