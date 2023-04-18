PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With events throughout the state, SOLVE Oregon is on a mission to bring communities together with litter cleanups to help keep Oregon’s neighborhoods, beaches and forests safe and healthy.

The annual SOLVE Oregon Spring Cleanup is set for this Saturday — Earth Day, April 22.

“We have about 137 events across the state, so likely there’s one in your neighborhood. And so far, we have just shy of 3,000 people pre-registered, so we expect a good turnout for the day,” SOLVE CEO Kris Carico told KOIN 6 News.

Bring work gloves, wear closed-toe shoes and long pants. And — this being Oregon — the cleanup will take place rain or shine.

You can just show up to help, but advanced registration is generally better.

Sign up here.

Crews from KOIN 6 News will also be taking part in the cleanup, presented by Portland General Electric. So come make your Mother Earth smile during SOLVE’s Oregon Spring Cleanup!

“This year we’re partnering with Solve to help clean up downtown Portland. We have a lot of opportunity to bring our community back and make it safer and cleaner for everyone to enjoy,” PGE Director of Community Impact Kregg Arnston said. “What’s really awesome is to see the before and the after, right? We get to see the area that has been cleaned out, but also the bags of litter and garbage that we have collected that will make our community cleaner.”

The Downtown Portland cleanup, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., will start at the South Park Blocks. Volunteers will meet at Shemanski Park where SW Salmon intersects Park Avenue.