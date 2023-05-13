PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The good weather was a help to SOLVE and its volunteers who took part in the “Serve the City” cleanup at Portland State University.

SOLVE CEO Kris Carico, May 13, 2023 (KOIN)

SOLVE and the PSU Alumni Association partnered for this event that was not just about beautifying the city but about building community.

“It’s really important that we’re all out taking care of the city,” SOLVE CEO Kris Carico told KOIN 6 News. “We want to show people that it’s vibrant and it’s livable and that it’s a safe place to be. So we really encourage people to come out whenever we do any downtown events to really take care of this place that we love.”

SOLVE and the PSU Alumni Association partnered on a ‘Serve The City’ cleanup, May 13, 2023 (KOIN)

SOLVE is always looking for volunteers to help at their events throughout the state and throughout the year.