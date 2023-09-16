PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — At more than 70 sites across Oregon, more than 1500 volunteers picked up litter and debris in the annual SOLVE beach and river clean up.

Volunteers worked the Oregon coast, the Willamette Valley, Central and Southern Oregon plus Portland metro to gather about 20,000 pounds of litter, SOLVE officials told KOIN 6 News.

More than a dozen staffers from KOIN 6 plus their family members went into the central eastside of Portland to help clean the community.

The cleanups not only involve picking up trash but also habitat restoration and the removal of invasive species such as ivy and blackberries. It is even an event that spans generations.

“We’ve been doing this since 1986, and it’s really great to see families who started out as little kids and now are bringing their own kids out,” SOLVE CEO Kris Carico told KOIN 6 News earlier in the week. “And that’s part of our mission is building a legacy of stewardship. And so getting the kids in young and then having that become their tradition is really great to see.”