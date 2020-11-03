SOLVE volunteers clean up downtown Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An army of volunteers stormed downtown Portland on Friday to help clean it up.

This was the third SOLVE event of its kind – the first two drew 800 volunteers, who collected more than three tons of trash. Organizers said there’s still enthusiasm to help ensure downtown remains a welcome place to work, shop and dine.

“I think it sends a message that people care about downtown. People care about Portland and they care about keeping it clean,” said Kerry Tymchuk, the Executive Director of the Oregon Historical Society.

SOLVE helps keep volunteers safe by requiring masks, social distancing and by sanitizing equipment.

