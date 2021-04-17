SOLVE volunteers give Oregon spring cleaning

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — On Saturday all across Oregon, hundreds of volunteers took part in “SOLVE’s” Oregon Spring Cleanup.

The organization provides volunteers with trash bags and supplies. Volunteers then pick up trash in designated areas.

The effort combined two of SOLVE’s biggest events: “The Spring Beach Cleanup” and the “SOLVE it for Earth Day,” turning them into one big event.

In Gresham, Pacific Gas and Electric Company partners helped clean up around Clear Creek Middle School where they cleared out space for students to work and learn in nature.

There were also dozens of clean-up events along the Oregon coast and Portland metro area