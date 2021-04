PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) -- Planning to travel soon? There’s a new way that you can explore the outdoors all while supporting Oregon communities affected by last year’s historic wildfires.

As a visitor, you can become a volunteer and partner with local non-profits to do things like hand-on work to help restore the forest area along the McKenzie River Corridor, just outside of the Eugene area. It’s part of what’s called the McKenzie Regenerative Travel Project.