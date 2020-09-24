St. Jude Walk/Run ‘completely new experience’ in 2020

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Across the country on Saturday, walk/runs will take place to raise money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, including in the Portland metro area.

St. Jude turned their annual walk/run fundraiser into a virtual event because of the ongoing pandemic.

This is the 3rd year the Vancouver Mall has sponsored the event and the mall matched up to $2500 in donations.

“Obviously this year is going to be a completely new experience for those participating,” said Bree Sanchez with the Vancouver Mall. “I think St. Jude is just an organization that has done so much to help families especially in a time that can be very difficult in their lives.”

The Vancouver Mall is providing this colorful mask to people who sign up for the St. Jude Walk/Run on September 26, 2020 (Courtesy)

The Vancouver Mall is giving out colorful masks through the end of September to anyone who registers.

The Royal Moore auto group is also a big sponsor of St. Jude. They’re donating a portion of every vehicle sale and service to St. Jude during September, with a minimum of $10,000.

Dozens of local companies have teams in the Walk/Run raising money, and the Vancouver Mall said virtual walkers are welcome to mallwalk the event.

“It’s a safe, enclosed place for people to come in and get a few laps in,” Sanchez said.

The walk/run is presented by Pacific Lifestyle Homes. People still have time to register.