Star Wars bounty hunters bring gifts to Portland kids

Children at the Dougy Center were brought gifts and took photos

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Sunday was a special day at the Dougy Center for Grieving Children in Southeast Portland.

The Mandalorian Riding Club, which combined nerd culture with a love of riding motorcycles, came dressed as Mandalorian bounty hunters from Star Wars to give away toys.

“The kids were great,” said a rider who goes by the name “Deuce.” “It felt like when we got here they were a little bit in awe—didn’t quite know what to do. But as soon as we started laying out the toys and stuff, they really got into it.”

He said as soon as the kids warmed up to the riders in costume, they were asking for pictures.

“It was great,” said Deuce.

The toys were collected through toy drives and donations the riding club gathered earlier in the year.