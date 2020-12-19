Sunshine Division delivers food to 2,500 homes Saturday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Saturday marks the 98th year in a row Sunshine Division and the Portland Police Bureau will deliver 2,500 holiday food boxes to the region’s families in need.

The operation’s 2,500 meals is part of the grand total of 15,000 holiday food boxes that have been and will be distributed during the months of November and December thanks to hundreds of volunteers. the delivery program has now provided more than 4.5 million total meals to over 169,000 households, since the beginning of the pandemic in April.

“For 98 years, Portland Police Officers, in partnership with Sunshine Division, have been delivering food boxes to those in need,” said Chief Chuck Lovell in a release. “This community engagement effort is more significant than ever this year and we remain committed and proud to support our community members in need. Though it is deeply concerning to see so many of our community members hit hard financially by the pandemic, we are grateful for this unique partnership to provide emergency food relief.”

According to Sunshine Division, volunteers this Saturday will receive at least four 30+ pound boxes filled with fresh produce and canned items alongside four 15+ pound reusable grocery bags filled with a turkey breast and side dishes for a large holiday meal. In addition, a list of four names and addresses (all food boxes have already been claimed) will be provided for volunteers to then deliver these food items directly to the homes of families and individuals in need in a safe, contactless manner.

The holiday food box distribution day is fully staffed with volunteers, and all food box deliveries have already been reserved, but media is invited to attend at the Portland International Raceway parking lot:

Portland International Raceway

1940 N Victory Blvd.

Portland, OR 97217