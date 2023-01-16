PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — For the third straight year, 3000 families across the Portland metro area will get food boxes in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day from Sunshine Division using a grant from Kaiser Permanente.

The $90,000 grant is enough to provide 90,000 meals, officials with Sunshine Division said. There will be 1000 food boxes home delivered by Sunshine Division’s 200 volunteers. Partners in Cowlitz, Clark, Washington, Clackamas and Marion counties will deliver another 1000 boxes, plus 1000 drive-up food boxes will be available at the Kaiser Permanente Building parking structure, 500 NE Multnomah Street.

“Sunshine Division and Kaiser Permanente both know how essential nutritious food is in fostering vibrant, healthy communities,” Executive Director Kyle Camberg said. “We are grateful to partner with them again this year to honor the legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr and serve our community in this enormous way.”

Camille Applin-Jones, Vice President of Ambulatory Care for Kaiser Permanente’s Northwest region, said they are a proud partner with Sunshine Division.

“This is how we are continuing our tradition of honoring Dr. King’s legacy of service in this challenging time. Providing these meals is a tangible way we can come together and make a difference for community neighbors in need,” Applin-Jones said.

People who need a free food box should go to the Kaiser Permanente parking structure from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday. No questions will be asked.