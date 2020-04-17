DONATE NOW: Help Sunshine Division deliver food to those in need

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — For nearly 100 years, Sunshine Division has been providing emergency food assistance for people in need, and now, that need is greater than ever.

As the current novel coronavirus pandemic hits our community, Sunshine Division is serving six times as many families as they usually do this time of year. Due to safety concerns, they’ve had to drastically change the way they provide relief. They cannot accept food donations from individuals, and unfortunately, their volunteers cannot help out and many people in need cannot come to Sunshine Division to pick up food.

To keep everyone safe, Sunshine Division must buy most of the food they provide. Portland police are helping out by delivering 1,000 Sunshine food boxes each week to the homes of local families and individuals in need so they can stay home and stay safe, with the goal of delivering approximately 300,000 meals by mid-June.

However, Sunshine Division cannot continue this vital mission alone. KOIN 6 News is joining Sunshine Division in responding to and working to solve the hunger crisis in our community. Click here to donate or go to your local Portland metro Safeway and Albertson’s to donate there.