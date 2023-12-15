PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As people rush to get what they want this holiday season, it’s important to make sure young people in foster care are getting what they need.

As we get further into December, the public’s help becomes more important as more youth enter foster care.

AM Extra was joined by Matt Gale, the education specialist lead for Treehouse, Washington State’s leading non-profit for youth foster care, to talk about what you can do to help this holiday season.

Watch the full video in the player above.