Thanksgiving baskets packed, ready for the holiday

Community

400 baskets were distributed

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Volunteers came together at the Union Gospel Mission Saturday to pack and distribute 400 Thanksgiving baskets.

Each basket comes with a certificate for a turkey, plus all the ingredients needed for a Thanksgiving meal.

“I think for the people downtown…it’s a sense of community and it brings people together,” said Lori Quinney, Food Service Director of the Union Gospel Mission.

More than 40 volunteers assembled 400 Thanksgiving baskets to pass out to local non-profits, churches, and those in need for the holiday. November 23, 2019 (KOIN)

The baskets are being passed around to non-profits, churches, and those in need in the local neighborhood. Around 40 volunteers took part in helping assemble the Thanksgiving packages.

