Thanksgiving baskets packed, ready for the holiday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Volunteers came together at the Union Gospel Mission Saturday to pack and distribute 400 Thanksgiving baskets.
Each basket comes with a certificate for a turkey, plus all the ingredients needed for a Thanksgiving meal.
“I think for the people downtown…it’s a sense of community and it brings people together,” said Lori Quinney, Food Service Director of the Union Gospel Mission.
The baskets are being passed around to non-profits, churches, and those in need in the local neighborhood. Around 40 volunteers took part in helping assemble the Thanksgiving packages.
