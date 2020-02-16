Tiny ‘home for everyone’ project to be built in St Johns

"This is a place for people to get off of the streets"

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An open plot of land behind a church in the Saint Johns neighborhood is being transitioned into tiny homes to help the homeless.

The project, A Home for Everyone, is a combined effort by Do Good Multnomah and the Saint Johns Christian Church. Twenty tiny homes will be available on the property as transitional homes that will help get those in need off the streets and work toward more permanent housing.

“This is a place for people to get off of the streets, and to live for a period of time as they get things set in order to move into permanent, supportive housing,” said Andy Goebel, pastor at Portsmouth Union Church.

The two groups will help oversee the property, as well as provide case management for the residents. The project was inspired by a similar effort with the Veteran Village in Clackamas County.