Tired of TV? Rent out Kiggins Theater for a night

Families are now able to rent out the entire theater for a night

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The historic Kiggins Theater on Main Street in downtown Vancouver is opening its doors to families that want to rent out the entire theater for a night.

In its 84 year history along Main Street, Kiggins Theater has never been under the gun like it is now. Theater tickets are the lifeblood of the business — and so now the theater owner says he’s willing to allow families to rent the theater out for a showing of their choice in the confines of an historic old theater.

The downtime at Kiggins Theater has not been all bad, says theater owner Dan Wyatt. They’ve used the days for upholstery repair, lots of painting and a big sound system upgrade. Without ticket revenues, the one thing he can do is allow families or other small groups that have been sheltering in place together to rent the theater out for a custom made night out at the movies without fears of being around others.

“We actually had someone approach us wanting to do their son’s 16th birthday party here, so we did that and it was fun so we thought maybe there are other folks who would be interested in doing that,” Wyatt said. “It’s a little higher price tag but its the best deal you can ever get at Kiggins. “

The $500 price includes the run of the theater along with your choice of seating for you and the immediate group of people you’ve been in quarantine with. Soft drinks and popcorn are free but the candy and alcohol they serve are extra.

Best of all — you choose the movie. Watch anything you’d like in front of the big screen. Anything from the classics to some of the best comedy of our time.

“We thought we’d offer that out for people who want to come in and have a movie experience without doing it at home.”

The closure of public movie viewing has taken its toll. Wyatt and the rest of the workers at Kiggins Theater hope that people’s desire to get out from in front of the TV at home and get in front of the big screen in a theater all to themselves will help make the downtime we are all living through just a little bit better.

For more information on renting out the theater, contact info@kigginstheater.com.