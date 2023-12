PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — First responders are working to make the holidays a little brighter for local families.

Portland Fire & Rescue is hard at work bringing toys and joy to kids for Christmas, and they’ve been doing it for over a century now.

AM Extra was joined by Pat McMahon, director of Toy and Joy Makers, and Meaghan Morency from Oregonians Credit Union, to talk about the annual donation event.

