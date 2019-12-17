Toy drive gives Doernbecher kids an early Christmas

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Christmas came early at OHSU’s Doernbecher Children’s Hospital Monday.
A truckload of toys collected at Spirit Mountain Casino rolled up and Santa’s helpers delivered gifts. In addition to all of the toys from guests, Spirit Mountain donated more than $5,000 worth of toys, games, books, and crafts.
This was the 12th year in a row the casino held a toy drive. It lasts for a month every year.
