Trail Blazers hand out $100 gift cards to Fred Meyer shoppers

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Even though the Portland Trail Blazers are in “the bubble” in Orlando, the team is still finding ways to help the local community — such as paying for your groceries!
The NBA team and Fred Meyer have joined forces for the “Trail Blazers Paid My Bill” program — providing a $100 gift card to each shopper as they enter the store.
“A hundred dollars can go a long long ways,” one lucky shopper said. “This is going to help me out immensely.”
The Trail Blazers handed out 200 of those $100 gift cards to shoppers throughout Tuesday morning.
The Blazers take on the Houston Rockets Tuesday night at 6 p.m.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.