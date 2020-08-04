Trail Blazers hand out $100 gift cards to Fred Meyer shoppers

The Blazers take on the Houston Rockets Tuesday night at 6 p.m.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Even though the Portland Trail Blazers are in “the bubble” in Orlando, the team is still finding ways to help the local community — such as paying for your groceries!

The NBA team and Fred Meyer have joined forces for the “Trail Blazers Paid My Bill” program — providing a $100 gift card to each shopper as they enter the store.

“A hundred dollars can go a long long ways,” one lucky shopper said. “This is going to help me out immensely.”

The Trail Blazers handed out 200 of those $100 gift cards to shoppers throughout Tuesday morning.

The Blazers take on the Houston Rockets Tuesday night at 6 p.m.