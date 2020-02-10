Trailblaze Challenge helps make wishes come true

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Fundraising is underway for a great event this summer that helps local families in the fight of their life. The Trailblaze Challenge is a 26.3-mile hike through Silver Falls State Park.

Beyond the physical challenges of conquering more than 26 miles of wild terrain is the goal of raising money for Oregon’s Make-A-Wish Foundation, which grants wishes for the children of Oregon and Southwest Washington with critical illnesses.

One woman who is taking part is Sara Draper. Her son, Wyatt, died last year following a battle with DIPG—an incurable condition.

A sign of encouragement along the Trailblaze Challenge trail. Undated. (Courtesy Make-A-Wish Oregon)

“We’re just trying to keep his memory alive,” said Draper. “The thought of hiking 26 miles in the wilderness and just hoping to be able to have that peace, and feel him with me, and pay it forward. I just want to help grant other wishes.”

The hike is not a race and is open to all varieties of hikers, from novice to advanced. The Trailblaze Challenge happens in July, so there is still plenty of time for interested folks to get involved.