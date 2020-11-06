‘Truckload of Coats’ donation helps homeless stay warm in winter

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — On Friday, you have the opportunity to help the houseless stay warm during the cold winter months.

The 20th annual Truckload of Coats Drive & Drop donation event–launched by the nonprofit Transition Projects–takes in gently used winter coats, warm clothing, socks, sleeping bags, cloves or hats and then provides to people experiencing homelessness.

“The clothing that we’re getting today goes right out, it goes right to our resource center,” said Transition Projects’ Director of Development Roma Peyser. “[They] might go on the racks tomorrow to help folks who are cold, who are living on the streets.”

There are two locations this year
-Portland Safeway – 13485 NW Cornell Rd
-West Linn Safeway – 22000 Salamo Rd

Both locations have contactless drop-off drive thru’s and run through 5 p.m.

