Two Newberg families rescue, relaunch town’s only brewpub

NEWBERG, Ore. (KOIN) — The pandemic shutdown has forced a number of local breweries out of business. But, in Newberg, two families came together to rescue and relaunch the town’s only brewpub.

The Sikkens and Smith families bought the Chehalem Valley Brewery and Pub to keep the locals’ favorite spot going.

“We’re two families coming together. We have a passion for beer, we have a passion for great food, but even more so we have a passion for people,” said co-owner Danny Sikkens. “And we want to keep it community and family-oriented as it was set out to be.”

The brewpub is planning to relaunch with a reservation-only, socially distanced event. A beer blud with the pub will be offering early releases as well as special door-side deliveries on exclusive Newberg beers.