Facility will allow UGM to double their capacity in next decade

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Ground will be broken Wednesday afternoon for the Union Gospel Mission’s new home for women and children.

The $17.8 million project, slated to open in 2023, will allow the Union Gospel Mission to double their capacity in the coming decade.

The facility to be built at 18555 NW Rock Creek Boulevard will be 52,000 square feet and have 52 rooms to help women who need safety from domestic violence, help with addictions and healing from trauma, officials said.

It will also have a community building, onsite counseling, parenting classes, a children’s education center, chapel and other spaces for women and children.

To date, the Union Gospel Mission has raised a little more than $14 million for the project.

KOIN 6 News will have more information later in the day.