University of Portland and KOIN, Portland’s CW announce broadcast partnership

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN/KRCW) — The University of Portland and KOIN 6 and Portland’s CW are joining teams to become the home of the UP Pilots.

The exclusive television broadcast partnership will make KOIN 6 and Portland’s CW the home network for Pilots sporting events in the Portland metro area, starting with a major Pilots women’s soccer match against the defending NCAA Champion Santa Clara this Saturday, Oct. 23, at 7 p.m. on KOIN 6.

The match is the first of 20 events slated to be broadcast for the University of Portland’s 2021-22 athletic season.

We're very excited to announce our 20-game partnership with @KOINNews and Portland's CW for the 2021-22 athletics season! Check out our press release with every televised game ➡️https://t.co/g2WVFHXfIO#WeArePortland | #GoPilots pic.twitter.com/S7SWPqR2Ie — Portland Pilots (@PortlandPilots) October 21, 2021

“The University of Portland has a long history of athletic success and developing young student-athletes. We’re excited to be able to highlight the next generation of women and men on KOIN TV (CBS) and KRCW (Portland’s CW) to our local viewers,” Tom Keeler, Vice President, General Manager KOIN/KRCW, said in a statement. “We are very fortunate to partner with such a distinguished university and highlight its ongoing contributions to our community. UP is a Portland gem and we are eager to tell their many positive stories.”

“We are thrilled to work with such an engaging television partner in the local market,” Scott Leykam, Portland’s Vice President for Athletics, said in a statement. “KOIN/KRCW recognizes the value of local sports to the community and we are proud to showcase our student-athletes and programs to a wider audience.”

Portland Sports Network, UP’s video department, will handle the production elements for the broadcast. Members of the broadcast team for games include Ann Schatz, who will be the play-by-play voice for all Pilots basketball and soccer matches; Bryan Sleik, who will voice the volleyball and baseball games; Angela Harrison, a soccer analyst; Jennifer Mountain, a basketball analyst; and Korey Kier, a baseball analyst.

Below is a list of upcoming games: