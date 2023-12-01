LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With 2023 nearly in the books, it’s time to look forward to 2024, when the cinema landscape will be filled with Broadway adaptations, favorite franchises, and long-awaited sequels. Here are 12 movies to look forward to in 2024 — one for every month!

Jaquel Spivey plays Damian, Angourie Rice plays Cady and Auli’i Cravalho plays Janis in Mean Girls from Paramount Pictures. Photo: Jojo Whilden/Paramount © 2023 Paramount Pictures.

Mean Girls

In a musical take on the 2004 teen comedy classic, a new cast takes on the roles of North Shore High students trapped in a social food chain disrupted when new student Cady Heron inadvertently threatens “queen bee” Regina George (who is a massive deal) and her position at the top of the campus hierarchy.

In theaters Jan. 12

Watch the trailer

Dua Lipa and Henry Cavill in “Argylle,” premiering in theaters February 2, 2024.

Argylle

An all-star cast that includes Henry Cavill, Sam Rockwell, Bryce Dallas Howard, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O’Hara, John Cena, Dua Lipa, and Samuel L. Jackson features in director Matthew Vaughn’s unorthodox espionage film.

In theaters Feb. 2

Watch the trailer

The firehouse freezes over in New York City in Columbia Pictures GHOSTBUSTERS: FROZEN EMPIRE.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire

In a sequel to 2021’s Ghostbusters: Afterlife, the Spengler crew returns to New York City in time to face a second ice age. Mckenna Grace and Paul Rudd return to star in the latest episode in a decades-old franchise.

In theaters Mar. 29

Watch the trailer

Rebel Moon — Part One: A Child of Fire. Sofia Boutella as Kora in Rebel Moon — Part One: A Child of Fire. Cr. Netflix ©2023.

Rebel Moon — Part Two: The Scargiver

We’ve yet to see the Rebel Moon: Part 1, but if the previews are any indication, part 2 will be on the must-watch list for 2024. The Zack Snyder-helmed sci-fi film features Sofia Boutella, Charlie Hunnam, and Djimon Hounsou. Part 1 will be released on Netflix on Dec. 22, but its sequel will hit in April.

On Netflix in 2024

Watch the trailer for part one

L to R: Ryan Gosling is Colt Seavers and Emily Blunt is Judy Moreno in THE FALL GUY, directed by David Leitch

The Fall Guy

Hot off his role as a Ken in 2023 box office juggernaut Barbie, Ryan Gosling will next pair up with Emily Blunt in action-comedy The Fall Guy. Winston Duke, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Hannah Waddingham star in the tale of a stuntman who finds himself thrown into real-life danger.

In theaters May 3

Watch the trailer

MEET ANXIETY — Disney and Pixar’s “Inside Out 2” returns to the mind of newly minted teenager Riley just as a new Emotion shows up unexpectedly. And Anxiety, voiced by Maya Hawke, isn’t the type of Emotion who will take a back seat either. Directed by Kelsey Mann and produced by Mark Nielsen, “Inside Out 2” releases only in theaters Summer 2024. © 2023 Disney/Pixar. All Rights Reserved.

Inside Out 2

The sequel to a classic Pixar adventure finds us back in Riley’s head, where emotions Joy, Sadness, and Anger try to keep up with the now-teenager and her newest emotion, Anxiety. Maya Hawke joins returning cast members Amy Poehler, Phyllis Smith, and Lewis Black as the voices inside Riley’s head.

In Theaters June 14

Watch the trailer

Deadpool 3

The yet-to-be-named third Deadpool movie promises to unite Ryan Reynold’s Wade Wilson with Hugh Jackman’s Logan, or Wolverine, in what will be Marvel’s lone cinematic effort of the year. It is expected that this unnamed Deadpool film should have some serious ramifications for the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a whole.

In theaters July 26

Kraven the Hunter

If you had a spin-off film based on one of Spider-Man’s most deadly enemies on your bingo card for 2023, congratulations, you won! Starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Russell Crowe, the film chronicles Sergei Kravinoff’s mission to prove himself to be the greatest hunter in the world.

In theaters Aug. 30

Beetlejuice 2

In another sequel to a film old enough to run for president, original cast members Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, and Catherine O’Hara return to join Jenna Ortega in the continued adventures of the oddly named malevolent spirit. Tim Burton returns to direct the follow-up to his 1988 hit.

In theaters Sept. 6

Joker: Folie à Deux

Lady Gaga is set to portray Harley Quinn and will join Joaquin Phoenix in what has been reported to be a musical sequel to director Todd Phillips’s hit 2019 film. Not much is known about the film. However, the original was the first R-rated movie to gross over $1 billion, so there is a lot of interest in where the film’s sequel will take audiences.

In theaters Oct. 6

Gladiator 2

The unexpected sequel to director Ridley Scott’s 2000 epic will star Denzel Washington and Pedro Pascal and is reportedly set to continue the story by following the nephew of Joaquin Phoenix’s Commodus, saved by Maximus, portrayed by Russell Crowe in the original film.

In theaters Nov. 22

Sonic the Hedgehog 3

Ben Schwarts returns as the hasty hedgehog as Sonic, Knuckles, and Tails, face a brand new threat from the mysterious Shadow the Hedgehog. James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, and Lee Majdoub return to the live-action cast, joining the CG characters.

In theaters Dec. 20

Other films set to grace screens silver and otherwise in 2024 include:

The Book of Clarence — Jan 12

Night Swim — January

Colleen Hoover’s It Ends with Us — Feb 9

Bob Marley: One Love — Feb 14

Madame Web — Feb 14

Lisa Frankenstein — February

Driveaway Dolls — February

Dune: Part Two — Mar 1

Mickey 17 — Mar 29

Kung Fu Panda 4 — March

Arthur the King — March

The First Omen — Apr 5

Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire — Apr 12

The Challengers — April

My Ex-Friend’s Wedding — May 10

If — May 17

Furiosa — May 24

Garfield — May 24

Kingdom of The Planet of The Apes — May 24

The Fall Guy — May

Untitled Bad Boys Sequel — Jun 14

A Quiet Place: Day One — Jun 28

Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 1 — Jun 28

Horrorscope — Jun 28

Twisters — July

Harold and The Purple Crayon — Aug 2

Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 2 — Aug 16

Untitled Alien Movie — Aug 16

Transformers One — Sep 13

Smile 2 — Oct 18

Untitled Venom Sequel — Nov 8

The Amateur — Nov 8

Karate Kid — Dec 13

Mufasa: The Lion King — Dec 20

Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story — To Be Determined

Damsel — To Be Determined

Hit Man — To Be Determined