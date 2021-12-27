‘Countdown to 2022’ to ring in the new year across 4-time zones

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — This year, Channel 8 will be counting down to 2022 across four time zones.

The New Year’s Eve show entitled, “Countdown to 2022,” will be hosted by comedian Michael Yo and actress and movie critic Nikki Novak.

From favorite movies to best snack foods to indulge in, the two hosts give more detail into their likes and dislikes before taking center stage at the New Year’s Eve hosting gig which is days away.

Viewers can watch Michael and Nikki along with country star Scotty Mcreary on “Countdown to 2022” on New Year’s Eve.

The show kicks off at 8:58 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 31, on Channel 8.