PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Hoping to catch a party on New Year’s Eve? How about checking out “Las Vegas Countdown to 2024”?

Hosts Michael Yo and Nikki Novak joined Ken Boddie and Emily Burris with a preview of the big bash from Sin City.

“Las Vegas Countdown to 2024” will feature performances by 98 Degrees, Bowling for Soup, the Texas rock band the Vandoliers, and Bri Bagwell; with appearances by Berlin, Chicago, Air Supply, Foghat, American Idol favorites Ruben Studdard and Clay Aiken, Pauly Shore, and Micky Dolenz.

In addition to the fun airing in Portland, you can watch the festivities on Nexstar broadcast stations in Las Vegas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Denver, Sacramento, San Diego, Salt Lake City, Albuquerque, Fresno, Honolulu, Colorado Springs, Bakersfield, and Grand Junction.

Additionally, anyone who wants to join the party but is not in one of the 14 cities listed above can watch on any of the websites linked below or the KLAS website at 8newsnow.com.

