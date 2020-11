This in an archive story from previous Las Vegas NYE broadcasts. Be sure to watch Las Vegas NYE Live! on December 31 as we count down to the end of 2020 — and say “hello” to 2021!

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — They often wear bowties, plaid pants, taped glasses and pocket protectors. The Spazmatics plays cover songs from the 1980s and is a popular attraction in Las Vegas, especially on New Year’s Eve.

They often perform at the South Point Hotel & Casino.