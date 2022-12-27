LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Anything is possible in Las Vegas, and SPEEDVEGAS is one of the activities in the entertainment capital of the world out to prove it.

Supercars like Ferraris, Lamborghinis and Porsches are able to go as fast as their powerful engines can propel them at SPEEDVEGAS. But why is thrill one to take on before the clock runs out on 2022?

“This is such a bucket list thing,” Director of Communications for SPEEDVEGAS Doreen Seidel said. “Everyone wants to drive a Ferrari or Lamborghini, not just on the Strip at 20 miles an hour, but like really full throttle.”

“Las Vegas Countdown to 2023” hosted Michael Yo and Nikki Novak taking on the track with Yo in a Ferrari 488 and Novak in a Lamborghini Huracan.

“Obviously, we have a professional instructor in the passenger seat, but they are not here to slow you down, they are here to push you and show you how to go even faster,” Seidel said.

SPEEDVEGAS tracks all of the lap times, so it was only a few minutes before Yo and Novak found out who was the champion. Nikki’s fastest lap time came in at one minute and 20 seconds. Michael came in just under that time at one minute and 13 seconds.

Get ready for New Year’s Eve as Las Vegas prepares to ring in 2023 in style. The “Las Vegas Countdown to 2023” will be hosted by two-time Emmy nominee, comedian, and actor Michael Yo and news personality and Fandango correspondent Nikki Novak. They will be live from the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas on Saturday, December 31, 2022, with coverage from 8:58 p.m. to 12:35 a.m. PT. Yaamava’ Resort & Casino is the Presenting Sponsor of the broadcast.