1  of  2
Live Now
Watch KOIN 6 News streaming now Watch: Live coverage of New Year’s Eve in Las Vegas

#VegasNYE: Blue Man Group drums in the New Year

Vegas NYE

by: Caroline Bleakley

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Three bald men painted blue have dazzled Las Vegas audiences for the past two decades with the musical performance. Blue Man Group performs at the Luxor Hotel & Casino and is a popular show for visitors and locals alike.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Headlines

More News

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Twitter News Widget