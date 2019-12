LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As thousands get ready to celebrate New Year’s Eve here in Las Vegas, local law enforcement is gearing up as well. Police are expecting around 400,000 people to celebrate between The Strip and downtown, and with a bigger party, comes more security.

"I thought it was going to be nice to celebrate here, so yeah, we're looking forward to celebrate New Year’s, here in Vegas,” said Patricia Anne Fernandez, who is visiting from the Philippines. “I mean, c'mon it's Vegas, right!"