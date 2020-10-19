Volunteer to call elderly on Thanksgiving with Meals on Wheels People

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Meals on Wheels People is recruiting 500 people who will make phone calls to homebound elderly on Thanksgiving.

The organization started their Friendly Chats program at the beginning of the pandemic, to ensure those who are unable to interact would still have a friendly voice to reach out to them. They moved to a once-a-week, no-contact delivery model due to the virus.

Thousands of elderly have registered for the Friendly Chats program, Meals on Wheels People said.

All homebound seniors who request a holiday meal will receive one earlier in the week along with their regular weekly meal delivery.

Meals on Wheels People is also recruiting bi-lingual volunteers who would like to become regular Friendly Chatters. In addition to Spanish, Russian and Mandarin Chinese, volunteers who speak Vietnamese, Hmong, Farsi and other languages are encouraged to apply.

