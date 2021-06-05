Volunteers gather essentials for foster youth in Hillsboro

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A few hours of hard work Saturday made a difference for some local foster children.

About 150 volunteers with Project Never Again gathered at Sunrise Church in Hillsboro Saturday morning to pack 3,000 duffel bags with personal items, luggage tags and personalized cards for kids and teens in Oregon’s foster care system.

The project’s founder said her own experience in foster care as a child ignited her passion to make a difference for others.

“I experienced having my belongings placed in boxes and trash bags,” Seema Steffany said. “We truly believe that the least we can do for these children is give them the dignity they deserve.”

All the bags are now headed to child welfare offices across the entire state.