Volunteers pack duffel bags for Oregon’s foster kids

So children in foster care will 'never again' be without a bag

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) —Dozens of volunteers in North Plains helped put together special bags on Saturday for children in foster care. It was part of “Project Never Again,” an Oregon-based non-profit dedicated to serving children in the foster care system with dignity and compassion.

“Due to limited resources, child welfare caseworkers often have to remove children’s belongings using garbage bags as they enter foster care. Most children often carry garbage bags throughout their foster journey as they simply do not have a bag to call their own,” said the organization.

The duffel bags go to kids who have to move multiple times within the foster care system. The founder of the project based the program on her own experiences as a child in the system.

“Together, we can make Oregon a State where children NEVER AGAIN have to carry their belongings in trash bags,” says the non-profit’s mission statement.

The packed bags will go out to kids in every county in Oregon. Over the last three years, the project has packed and handed out roughly 4,100 bags.